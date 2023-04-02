Easter egg hunt at River Bluff Rehabilitation center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is the first day of April which means Easter is right around the corner and the celebrations are just getting started.

River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation center hosted its first ever community Easter egg hunt. This event featured Easter eggs filled with treats and surprises. The first 100 kids received free foam Easter Bunny glasses.

Laura Doise, the marketing director do the center says this was a way to thank the community for their support.

“It’s sort of our back to the community campaign, so we’re trying to give back to the community because they’ve supported River Bluff so much through the years,” said Doise.

