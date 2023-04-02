Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop took a sudden turn Sunday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle around 3:10 a.m. near Rockton Ave. and Yonge Street. The driver got away from police before they crashed into a tree near Ridge Ave. and Vernon St.

There was one person in the vehicle at the time and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force will investigate the cause of the crash.

