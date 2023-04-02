Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree

Rockford Police Badge
Rockford Police Badge(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop took a sudden turn Sunday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle around 3:10 a.m. near Rockton Ave. and Yonge Street. The driver got away from police before they crashed into a tree near Ridge Ave. and Vernon St.

There was one person in the vehicle at the time and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force will investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Thousands without power after storms roll through the stateline
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Rockford police: teens charged after online purchase turns to armed robbery
Severe Weather
Severe weather shelters open ahead of Friday’s storm
April 21, 2022 marks the 55th anniversary of a deadly tornado that moved through Belvidere and...
Thursday marks 55 years since the deadly Belvidere tornado

Latest News

Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theater collapse identified
100 firefighters and paramedics responded to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof collapse.
Apollo Theatre attendees left shocked after roof collapses
Kids pose and take pictures with the biker bunny
Local motorcycle shop host the biker bunny
Kids pose and take pictures with the biker bunny
Local motorcycle shop hosts the biker bunny