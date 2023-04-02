ComEd working around the clock to fix power outages following storms

ComEd increased crews to help restore power of 50,000 Rockford area homes
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Down power lines throughout the region left many in the dark for hours following Friday night’s storms.

According to ComEd officials, over 50,000 people are out of power in the Rockford area due to the tornados and straight winds.

ComEd has increased the number of crews to help restore power and is working as quickly and safely as they can to address each outage.

ComEd external affairs manager George Gualrapp reminds the public to be aware of live wires that can cause severe injuries or lead to death.

“You don’t know if a wire is live or not, but you want to make sure you stay away from it,” Gualrapp said. “If you do come across a wire, could be ours, could be cables, could be AT&T, but you do want to take precautions and give us a call at 1-800-334-7661.”

