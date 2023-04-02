Calmer day but another big storm could be on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fridays damaging storms left a messy aftermath in its wake and even though Saturday stayed relatively clear, that may not stay for too long as another storm is prepared to enter the stateline.

We had high’s today in the low-40s with winds staying relatively calm. Although we did see some wind gusts early in the morning reaching a height of 40 mph.

The majority of Saturday stayed calm and a little sunny which is a completely different story from yesterdays tornadic activity. Before we get into our future weather, yesterdays storm covered areas from Jo Daviess to Boone County. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes, one was an EF-1 that spun at 100 mph covering multiple counties like Jo Daviess to Boone County even hitting Poplar Grove. A second EF-1 tornado hit only Machesney Park for a little bit of time.

The NWS says there could be more tornados confirmed in the next couple of days as more information is still to come.

Sunday is going to be a cloudy day with a warm up and some sun shining through. Not much happening that day but as we get into Monday and Tuesday that will start to change. Monday will remain fairly mild but scattered rain throughout the day as we gear up for a much bigger storm on Tuesday.

The NWS does tell us we could potentially see another severe thunderstorm in our path that might bring some large hail and strong winds. We will keep an eye on that for you as we get closer to the week.

