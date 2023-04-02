Almost 100 soccer teams from across the Midwest compete in Puri Cup

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Puri Cup College Showcase for soccer players of all ages returns to Loves Park.

90 Teams from across the Midwest will take the field this weekend. One of the visiting athletes in the showcase is Alexa Hadley. She is a goalie for the Chicago Inter Soccer Club who is on a boys soccer team at the showcase to prepare her for Georgetown University, where she will play soccer next season.

“Honestly I’ve played for this club for over ten years and I’ve been coming up to games for most of my childhood. It’s just really cool to be able to continue playing as I leave for next year,” says Hadley.

The tournament concludes Sunday, April 2 and will pick up Friday, April 14 with the Puri Champions Cup.

