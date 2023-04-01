Thousands without power after storms roll through the stateline

(Will Thomas)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 50,000 customers are in the dark after a series of dangerous storms pummeled the Rockford region Friday night.

According to ComEd’s Outage Map, the energy company is handling 1,097 outages from Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Lee Counties as of 11:30 p.m. on March 31. About 6,000 customers in Rockford alone are without power.

ComEd says their crews are working to restore power. To report an outage, click here or use the ComEd app. To check the Outage Map for estimated restoration times in your area, please click here.

The Rock Energy Cooperative is reporting around 50 customers are out of power in southeast Wisconsin. To check the Rock Energy Co-op’s outage map, please click here.

