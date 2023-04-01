No April Fool, snow possible on windy, chilly Saturday

Sunday to feature much improved conditions
By Mark Henderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severe weather has moved out of the area, but Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Gusty winds are howling late Friday evening, and they’re to remain a major factor through at least the first half of Saturday.

The National Weather Service has placed all of northern Illinois under a Wind Advisory through noon Saturday, as gusts of up to 45mph are possible. This could quite possibly hamper travel, especially on north/south roadways.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois through noon Saturday.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois through noon Saturday.

These happen to be much colder winds as well, as temperatures have been crashing over the past several hours. That’s a trend that’s to continue overnight and into early Saturday. By Saturday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the 30s, and precipitation on Friday’s storm’s back side will come in the form of light snow.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Saturday morning.
A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Saturday morning.

No accumulation is in the forecast, thankfully, but it’ll be yet another hint of winter on April’s first day. At least sunshine will emerge by the afternoon, though that won’t be enough to allow temperatures to get out of the 40s.

Sunshine returns during the afternoon.
Sunshine returns during the afternoon.

A wind shift to the south, combined with mixed sunshine Sunday should allow temperatures to recover into the upper 50s to near 60°.

A mix of sun and clouds will be possible Sunday.
A mix of sun and clouds will be possible Sunday.

