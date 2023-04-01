‘Mass casualty event’ reported at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Several emergency crews are in the area of downtown Belvidere after reports of a “mass casualty event” at the Apollo Theatre.

Photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere (23 WIFR)

We’ve received several reports that the roof collapsed during a storm Friday evening and multiple people are being transported to nearby hospitals.

A concert was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page. The band scheduled to perform, Morbid Angel, posted an update to its fans around 9 p.m. saying the show was canceled “due to a tornado that hit the venue.” The post goes on to say the band was sheltering in place and expressed its hope that everyone at the show was okay and able to get home.

In a news release, Mercyhealth said they are working to care for patients and reunify loved ones. Those looking to reunite with their family should call 608-755-8820.

At this time, it’s unclear how many people were injured or whether there are any fatalities.

This story is developing. We have crews in the area and will update you as we learn more.

