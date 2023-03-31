Severe weather shelters open in preparation of Friday’s storm
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Community shelters remind residents that they’re open and ready in case of severe weather on Friday.
Rockford’s west side - Blackhawk Fire Station - 3738 S Main Street
Rockford’s south side - New Milford Fire Station - 2177 Will James Road
If a tornado warning is issued, sirens will sound for three minutes in a steady tone. Sirens will not signal during a tornado watch.
