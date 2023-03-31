Severe weather shelters open in preparation of Friday’s storm

Severe Weather
Severe Weather(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Community shelters remind residents that they’re open and ready in case of severe weather on Friday.

Rockford’s west side - Blackhawk Fire Station - 3738 S Main Street

Rockford’s south side - New Milford Fire Station - 2177 Will James Road

If a tornado warning is issued, sirens will sound for three minutes in a steady tone. Sirens will not signal during a tornado watch.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead, one hospitalized in Stephenson County crash
Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after two semi-tractor...
Two hospitalized, traffic stalled after three-vehicle crash on I-39 N
Crews blocked the northbound lane off Wednesday to patch the hole. No word yet on when the lane...
Sinkhole opens up on South Appleton Road in Belvidere
Now Hiring
Bergstrom to host hiring event in Rockford
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Rockford police: teens charged after online purchase turns to armed robbery
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Likely This Afternoon/Evening
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Likely This Afternoon/Evening
March 31 & April 1 birthdays
March 31 & April 1 birthdays
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week