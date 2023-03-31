Rockford police: teens charged after online purchase turns to armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.(23 WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four teens ages 15 and 17 face weapons and theft charges Thursday after an armed robbery in Rockford.

Just after 1:30 p.m. police arrived at a residence on the 1500 block of Kerstin Court to investigate a shots fired call. At the scene, police learned that two people were robbed at gun point by one of the teenage suspects during a purchase exchange arranged online.

One of the victims shot back as the suspects ran away.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the shooting, and the suspects were caught just down the street. Police say that the gun used by one of the suspects was reported stolen from Genoa, Ill.

“As the number of online purchases and sales of goods has increased, so has the potential risks associated with these transactions when they involve meeting up with strangers,” Carla Redd, Rockford Police Chief, states.

Redd urges the public to use one of the Rockford police districts as a designated safe zone for online purchase exchanges.

“We ask that you use common sense. If the buyer or seller doesn’t want to meet at one of these Safe Zones or in a public place, take that as a red flag, and do not make that purchase or sale.”

Police urge the public to use designated safe zones for online purchase exchanges.(Rockford Police Department)

