Pritzker declares April 2023 ‘Illinois Community College Month’

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker declares April 2023 as “Illinois Community College Month.”

The primary goal is to improve awareness of the economic and academic advantages of community college.

Illinois is also first in the nation in bachelor’s degree completion among community college students who transfer.

Junior colleges are the third largest education in the state with almost 50 institutions.

