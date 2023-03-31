FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increasing Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s truly shaping up to be a case of “be careful what you wish for”.

All month long, we’ve grown increasingly impatient when it comes to wanting warmer temperatures. Well, they’re finally on the way Friday, but they’re coming at a serious cost in the form of a growing severe weather threat.

A warm front is to lift through the area overnight, shifting winds from their current southeasterly direction to a more southerly wind flow. That’s to allow temperatures to remain steady or even rise overnight, and may also aid in generating several showers or thunderstorms around or shortly after midnight. While these storms may bring with them a few brief wind gusts or small hail, this initial activity is not likely to become severe.

A few scattered, non-severe storms are likely after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By most accounts, Friday’s to start on a fairly tranquil note. While the elevated temperatures and moisture levels may be enough to fuel a few showers or storms at any given place or time, the severe weather risk is quite low through at least the noon hour. Temperatures by then will have surged well into the 60s.

A few widely scattered showers and storms may bring a brief wind gust in the morning hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things start to get interesting in the afternoon hours, as more dynamic thunderstorm development begins to take place. This is when severe weather prospects enter the fold. A cluster of showers and storms is to develop just to our southwest early in the afternoon, and will race northeastward through the region, affecting us sometime in the 1:00 to 3:00pm window. These storms would carry with them a hail and wind threat, and we couldn’t even shut the door on an isolated tornado either, though that’s a bit of a secondary concern.

Strong to severe storms will become likely in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention than quickly turns to our west for the main event. Showers and storms will explosively develop over central and eastern Iowa during the mid-afternoon hours, and will be racing our way just in time for many of us to head home from work.

Showers and storms will explosively develop to our west late in the afternoon, reaching our westernmost counties between 4:00 and 6:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These storms will waste no time in crossing the Mississippi River and will race straight through our area, affecting just about all of us in the process. While these storms will pack quite a punch, they’ll be out of here as quickly as they arrived, likely exiting our area by 9:00pm or thereabouts.

Several severe thunderstorms are likely early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will move out quickly Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It goes without saying that we’ll want to be weather aware Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, as this is one of the highest threats we’ve had for severe weather in quite some time. The entire area is under a greater risk tonight than we were at this time 24 hours ago. Those who last night were under a Level 2, Slight Risk are now in a Level 3, Enhanced Risk, while those of us in the Enhanced Risk last night are now under a Level 4, Moderate Risk. What that means is that it’s increasingly likely to be a very serious situation, as we typically only see these here, at most, once or twice a year.

Our westernmost counties have been upgrades to a Level 4, Moderate Risk for severe weather while the rest of us have been upgraded to a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the threats themselves, all modes of severe weather are in play, from golf ball size hail to hurricane force winds to tornadoes, of which there could be several, and some that could be quite strong. The areas denoted with the black hashmarks are where the strongest tornadoes, largest hail stones, and strongest winds are likely to occur.

All modes of severe weather are in play Friday afternoon and evening, including a few strong tornadoes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Suffice it to say, these storms are likely to mean business, and are to be taken seriously. Have a plan in place beforehand of where you’re going to go when warnings are issued. Because these storms will be screaming at 65 to 70mph, we won’t have as much time to get to shelter when warnings are issued. That’s why it’s critically important to be prepared.

We’ll do our part to arm you with the most current information possible, and we’ll be here to inform you the second warnings are issued Friday afternoon and evening.

