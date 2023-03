BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man faces new charges after failing to register as a sex offender.

Shane Hellenga, 47, was arrested Friday, March 31 after his 90-day registration timeframe expired.

Hellenga is lodged in the Boone County jail on a $15,000 bond.

