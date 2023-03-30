Winnebago High School robotics team heads to world championship

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Countless hours of designing and programming have finally paid off for one local robotics team, who will now advance to the world championship in Houston.

“There’s a lot more people at Houston and I’m really excited to meet all of them again,” said team manager Natalie Weaver.

Students will compete against 600 teams from around the world, including Canada, Brazil and Israel. Each team will have two and a half minutes to play in the field, where the robot must retrieve and score game pieces.

“It’s a really huge design process in which we stay here from 3 pm to 8 pm or later just talking about this robot, caddying over there, getting sponsors and just building this robot,” said Weaver.

Karen Hill is one of the founding members of the club and she says this competition is truly an experience like no other.

“It’s a lot of energy all gathered in one place. The robot competition is going on first and they have guest speakers come in to talk to the students,” said Hill.

The competition will take place from April 19 to the 22.

