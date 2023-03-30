UW Health creates tool to help bring medication to underserved areas

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, WIS. (WIFR) - Researchers at UW Health-Madison develop a new tool that will help health systems across the country bring medication to disadvantaged people whether they be inner city or rural areas.

The Neighborhood Atlas measures metrics taken from the U.S. census like income, education, and employment, sending resources to low-income areas.

The book is part of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) which rewards health systems who are providing great care at a lower cost.

Experts say the website is a great step towards the future of medication.

“It’s a first step in the right direction to directing more resources towards those communities so some of those gaps are closed, we believe that everybody deserves to live a happy life, we’re just very glad people are accessing it in the ways that doctor kind when she initially published the app,” said UW-Madison associate professor Ann Sheehy.

You can visit the website by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after two semi-tractor...
Two hospitalized, traffic stalled after three-vehicle crash on I-39 N
Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
Crews blocked the northbound lane off Wednesday to patch the hole. No word yet on when the lane...
Sinkhole opens up on South Appleton Road in Belvidere
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fatal crash
One dead, one hospitalized in Stephenson County crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Leaders are using multiple strategies to try and reduce this blight. They work with Region One...
Winnebago County leaders make fixing blight a top priority
Leaders are using multiple strategies to try and reduce this blight. They work with Region One...
Fixing blight in Winnebago County
The meal is recalled for a milk ingredient that is not listed on the box, which could pose a...
Hy-Vee Hamburger Chili Mac meal recalled for dairy allergen