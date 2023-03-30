UW Health creates tool to help bring medication to underserved areas

MADISON, WIS. (WIFR) - Researchers at UW Health-Madison develop a new tool that will help health systems across the country bring medication to disadvantaged people whether they be inner city or rural areas.

The Neighborhood Atlas measures metrics taken from the U.S. census like income, education, and employment, sending resources to low-income areas.

The book is part of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) which rewards health systems who are providing great care at a lower cost.

Experts say the website is a great step towards the future of medication.

“It’s a first step in the right direction to directing more resources towards those communities so some of those gaps are closed, we believe that everybody deserves to live a happy life, we’re just very glad people are accessing it in the ways that doctor kind when she initially published the app,” said UW-Madison associate professor Ann Sheehy.

