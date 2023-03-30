Severe Weather Threat for Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy skies today with highs climbing to the low 50′s. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight as temperatures will remain in the low 50′s. Tomorrow you need to ne weather aware during the afternoon and evening for the potential of severe storms. All forms of severe weather will be on the table. Highs on Friday in the upper 60′s with temperatures dropping to the middle 30′s Friday night. Low 40′s on Saturday and 60 on Sunday.

