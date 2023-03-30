Rockford Park District announces opening dates for local golf courses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the calendar turns to April this weekend, the Rockford Park District is set to open all five golf courses over the next few days.

In a release from the Rockford Park District, Sandy Hollow Golf Course is set to open on Friday, March 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather pending. Sandy Hollow will keep these hours from March 31 to April 30, with hours set to expand from May 2 to September 4.

Following Sandy Hollow’s opening Friday, Ingersoll Golf Course will open April 1 and Sinnissippi Golf Course will open April 2. Both Ingersoll and Sinnissippi will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will expand ours starting on May 2.

Finally, Aldeen Golf Club will open things up on Wednesday, April 5, and will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with hours set to expand May 1.

Along with the four courses set to open, the Aldeen Golf Club Practice Center is set to open Sunday, April 2. During the month of April, the center will be open:

-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Monday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-Tuesday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The district says golfers can book the most up-to-date tee times at www.golfrockford.org.

