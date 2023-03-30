Rockford manufacturer wins Makers Madness competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Manufacturers Association names a winner in their Makers Madness competition.

The Rosenberg Moon Habitat beat out other finalists including 17th Street barbecue sauces, The Drug Terminator, and a radar for driver’s assistance and automated driving.

The moon habitat came from a collaboration between Ingersoll Machine Tools and the Rosenberg Institute. It’s a three-story 3D printed building that can allow two astronauts to live in it when they go the moon.

Ingersoll Machine Tools CEO John Ahrstrom says he’s humbled to be in such a great company.

