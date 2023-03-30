One dead, one hospitalized in Stephenson County crash

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old from Freeport is being investigated for driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash Monday that killed a 51-year-old man.

First responders were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the scene on N. Davis Road north of Walnut Grove Road where they found the 51-year-old Davis man laying in a field on the east side of the road.

Deputies say the man was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification to the family.

Deputies say the 19-year-old driver, of Freeport, crossed the center line, allegedly hitting the man’s vehicle head-on. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and later transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care.

Investigators say no charges have been issued at this time.

