Hy-Vee Hamburger Chili Mac meal recalled for dairy allergen

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WIFR) - A company recalls a packaged pasta meal sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwestern states, including Illinois.

Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation recalls the boxed Hy-Vee brand Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meal made at a plant in Steeleville, Ill.―about five hours south of Rockford.

The recall is for a milk ingredient not listed on the box, which can pose a serious risk to people with dairy allergies or sensitivities.

The packaged meals are in a 5.2-ounce carton with a best-by date of Feb. 8, 2024.

