Bergstrom to host hiring event in Rockford

Now Hiring
Now Hiring(Source: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford manufacturing company is looking to hire at least 10 employees through a hiring event the first week in April.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Bergstrom invites experienced Fabricators to its facility at 5910 Falcon Road in Rockford. Applicants at the event will be able to tour the facility and meet team members.

Those positions are available on two different shifts and boast immediate benefits, competitive pay and on-the-job training among other incentives.

“We have the ability to offer endless opportunities to individuals who want to a make difference and join an organization with a culture dedicated to helping employees succeed,” Jim Schmitt, Bergstrom vice president of human resources, states.

Individuals looking for more information can call 815-961-0600.

