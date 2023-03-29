Traffic delayed after three-vehicle crash on I-39 N

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Northbound traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a devastating crash on I-39 N near Perryville Road.

The crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 121 northbound. Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Illinois State Police report the road will be closed for several hours while cleanup is underway.

Cherry Valley Police issued a local traffic update due to the crash:

Due to a traffic crash in the area of Perryville Road and I39, all eastbound traffic from Alpine Road to Harrison Avenue has been shut down for an unknown amount of time. In addition, all westbound traffic on bypass 20 at Harrison Avenue is closed.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Cherry Valley Police

Local drivers report the backup stretching west on Business 20 to the 11th Street exit in Rockford.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

