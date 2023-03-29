Thunderstorms to end March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow showers this morning then sunshine by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30′s will make for a cold Wednesday. Down to the 20′s tonight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the middle to low 50′s. Upper 60′s on Friday with the possibility of strong to severe storms by late afternoon/evening. Cool on Saturday with Sunday being the choice day for the weekend.

