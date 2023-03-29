Snow on the way early Wednesday, warmth and storms to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just as basketball’s March Madness has been going on for a couple weeks now, the Stateline finds itself in the middle of a meteorological March Madness, and the craziest swings may still be yet to come!

Up first in what promises to be an eventful next several days is a growing chance for snow early Wednesday. It’ll be a quick-hitting shot of snow, lasting no more than two or three hours, but it could come with just enough bursts for some minor accumulation to occur, mainly on grassy surfaces.

A quick shot of snow is a good bet between 6:00am and 10:00am Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come noontime Wednesday, snow will be long gone, and sunshine’s to have returned. The bad news, though, is that despite the sunshine, a gusty northwesterly wind will do quite a number on our temperatures. Many spots will fail to reach 40° for afternoon highs.

Sunshine will begin to emerge by midday, and will be with us for the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mainly clear sky Wednesday night will send temperatures into the upper teens or lower 20s, but significant warming is to get underway Thursday as winds turn back around to the south and southwest. Despite there likely being an abundance of clouds around all day long, temperatures are projected to reach the lower 50s for the first time in a week.

Rain chances return Thursday, primarily in the afternoon hours, though there’s optimism that it may hold off until after Thursday afternoon’s scheduled Cubs Opening Day game.

Thursday is to start out on a cloudy, but dry note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few thunderstorms may develop by mid-afternoon Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The air will have a noticeably warmer, more muggy feel to it Thursday night into Friday. Because of that, a scattered shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at any point in time or in any place through the first half of Friday. With that said, rain-free hours are promised.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Off and on showers and storms are possible early in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The time period of Friday’s greatest focus remains on the afternoon and evening. Much warmer and more humid air will be surging into the region, with the area’s first 60°+ temperatures appearing extremely likely. In fact, a run toward 70° isn’t even out of the cards. That, however, will provide quite a bit of fuel for showers and thunderstorms to develop as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Computer model projections continue to suggest plenty of ingredients will be in the place that’d favor some very heavy rainfall as well as a threat for severe weather. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center places most of the Stateline in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather, while the southwestern third of the area is under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. Should severe weather materialize, all modes would be in play, including gusty winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It’s far too early to push any panic buttons, but it’d be prudent to check the forecast frequently in the coming days as the details become more refined.

Friday afternoon and evening remain a period of interest, as heavy rain and severe storms are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The entire Stateline remains under a risk for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the cold front passes, winds are to shift back to the northwest, and they’ll be howling quite a bit, sending temperatures crashing more than 30°. By early Saturday morning, it’s entirely possible, if not likely, that rain will mix with or change over to snow, and a period of a few hours of snow is not out of the question during Saturday’s early stages.

Colder air will rush in on the system's backside, meaning a change to snow is possible Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following the early snow Saturday, the chill will remain, as temperatures again will be restricted to the 40s. Sunday’s the pick of the two weekend days, as sunshine is to return with temperatures flirting with 60°.

