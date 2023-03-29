Sinkhole opens up on South Appleton Road in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers in Belvidere should use alternate routes Wednesday while crews work on road repairs.

The northbound lane of South Appleton Road is closed after a sinkhole opened just north of the Kishwaukee River.

No word yet on when the road will reopen or what caused the sinkhole.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

