Shooting in Rockford injures young girl
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road sends a young girl to the hospital with bullet wounds.
Rockford police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m. There is no word on the severity of the girl’s injuries, or exactly how old she is, but there is no longer a police presence in the area.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Rd. A juvenile female has sustained gunshot wounds and was transported for treatment. We will update when we are able to.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 29, 2023
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.
