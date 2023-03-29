Shooting in Rockford injures young girl

(KWTX #1)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road sends a young girl to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Rockford police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m. There is no word on the severity of the girl’s injuries, or exactly how old she is, but there is no longer a police presence in the area.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder

Latest News

March 29 birthdays
March 29 birthdays
Photo of a strain
Candida auris infecting hospital patients while doctors say public is safe
The community gathers in front of McFarland's home for a vigil
Family members host a vigil for Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district...
Scholarship fund honors life, legacy of Eric Larson