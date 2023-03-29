Shooting in Rockford injures young girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road sends a young girl to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Rockford police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m. There is no word on the severity of the girl’s injuries, or exactly how old she is, but there is no longer a police presence in the area.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Rd. A juvenile female has sustained gunshot wounds and was transported for treatment. We will update when we are able to. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 29, 2023

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.

