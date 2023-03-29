Shooting in Rockford injures juvenile girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road sends a juvenile girl to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Rockford Police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m.. There is no word on the severity of the girl’s injuries, but police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more details become available.

