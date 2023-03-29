Self-Entrepreneur shares story with college students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A self-entrepreneur who has worked for some of the world’s biggest companies like Amazon and Snapchat visits Rockford to talk with students about being successful.

John Imah shared his journey to success with students from three different classes at Rockford University Tuesday afternoon. This is also part of the forum series at the university. Imah also gave a presentation called “Aspire to Inspire Before you Expire”, a motto he lives by to influence someone to fulfill their dreams.

“I hope to inspire people. When I was growing up there weren’t many people I could look up to who was my age and who looked like me. As I do this, I hope people can take away the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my past,” says Imah.

