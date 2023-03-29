Scholarship fund honors life, legacy of Eric Larson

Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district...
Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district and coached several local teams.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 8th will mark one year since Eric Larson was killed in a car accident near Kishwaukee St. and South St. in Rockford.

Now the company he worked with for several years honors his life and legacy.

Kaney incorporated donated $15,000 to the Eric Larson Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will offer financial support to help people cover registration fees for those who want to play hockey at the Rockford Park District or the Rockford Hockey Club.

Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district and coached several local teams.

“The economy in Rockford is what it is. Everybody’s going through some tough times and if we can help them out, remove some of the barriers for the kids get them out here and grow this great game, then that’s what we are going to try to do,” says Rockford Park District Hockey Director Don Walker.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend

Latest News

The community gathers in front of McFarland's home for a vigil
Family members host a vigil for Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Imah talks to students at Rockford University Tuesday afternoon on his path to success.
Self-Entrepreneur shares story with college students
Gracie Snyder
Stateline student leads fundraiser for teacher who lost everything in house fire
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist