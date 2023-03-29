Scholarship fund honors life, legacy of Eric Larson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 8th will mark one year since Eric Larson was killed in a car accident near Kishwaukee St. and South St. in Rockford.

Now the company he worked with for several years honors his life and legacy.

Kaney incorporated donated $15,000 to the Eric Larson Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will offer financial support to help people cover registration fees for those who want to play hockey at the Rockford Park District or the Rockford Hockey Club.

Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district and coached several local teams.

“The economy in Rockford is what it is. Everybody’s going through some tough times and if we can help them out, remove some of the barriers for the kids get them out here and grow this great game, then that’s what we are going to try to do,” says Rockford Park District Hockey Director Don Walker.

