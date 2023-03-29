Scholarship fund honors legacy of Rockford Park District hockey coach

By Anthony Ferretti
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 8 will mark one year since a Rockford Park District coach was killed in a car accident near Kishwaukee St. and South St. in Rockford.

Now the company Eric Larson worked with for several years honors his life and legacy.

Kaney incorporated donated $15,000 to the Eric Larson Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will offer financial support to help people cover registration fees for those who want to play hockey at the Rockford Park District or the Rockford Hockey Club.

Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district and coached several local teams.

“The economy in Rockford is what it is. Everybody’s going through some tough times and if we can help them out, remove some of the barriers for the kids get them out here and grow this great game, then that’s what we are going to try to do,” says Rockford Park District Hockey Director Don Walker.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online
Shooting in Rockford injures young girl
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Chief Summers will take on the role of police chief in Pecatonica after former chief Mike Mund...
Freeport police chief Matt Summers headed to Pecatonica
Smart Living Magazine
Smart Living Magazine
King of Thrones: 3v3 Basketball Tournament
King of Thrones: 3v3 Basketball Tournament
Scholarship fund honors legacy of Rockford Park District’s Eric Larson
Scholarship fund honors legacy of Rockford Park District’s Eric Larson
March 29 birthdays
March 29 birthdays