Rockford police: 12-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in her head

Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A young girl is hospitalized Wednesday after life-threatening gunshot wounds early this morning in Rockford.

Police found the girl laying in her bed in a residence on the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road with multiple gunshot wounds, including one in her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed as stable.

Rockford police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m.

The investigation is open and ongoing, with no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
Anyone traveling eastbound on I-39 before Cherry Valley should use alternate routes to avoid...
Severe semi crash on I-39 E in Cherry Valley stops traffic
State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online

Latest News

Eastbound traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a devastating crash on I-39 near...
Eastbound traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a devastating crash on I-39 near Perryville Ro
The community gathers in front of McFarland's home for a vigil
Family members host a vigil for Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Crews blocked the northbound lane off Wednesday to patch the hole. No word yet on when the lane...
Sinkhole opens up on South Appleton Road in Belvidere
Vote Here
Investigation underway after uncontested alder left off Byron ballot
Chief Summers will take on the role of police chief in Pecatonica after former chief Mike Mund...
Freeport police chief Matt Summers headed to Pecatonica