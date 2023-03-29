Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A young girl is hospitalized Wednesday after life-threatening gunshot wounds early this morning in Rockford.

Police found the girl laying in her bed in a residence on the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road with multiple gunshot wounds, including one in her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed as stable.

Rockford police tweeted the incident at around 2:15 a.m.

The investigation is open and ongoing, with no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

