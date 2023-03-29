Jersey Mike’s supports Northern Illinois YWCA with ‘Day of Giving’

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Jersey Mike’s in Rockford and Machesney Park give back to the stateline in a different way, by donating money from its sales to the YWCA Literacy Council.

The donation is part of the food chains “Day of Giving” campaign.

“ We want to address the communities needs and help them out we don’t want to go on a national scale that we might not see in town“ said Jersey Mike’s Rockford and Machesney Park owner Mark Michalack.

Jersey Mike’s raised more than $20 million dollars in 2022, right now it raises more than $30,000.

Michalack also said “We pride ourselves on making a difference in people’s lives and giving back to the community and today proof of that.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after two semi-tractor...
Two hospitalized, traffic stalled after three-vehicle crash on I-39 N
State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online

Latest News

Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
Police: 12-year-old Rockford girl in critical condition after shooting
South Beloit woman found guilty in bail-jumping conspiracy
South Beloit woman found guilty in bail-jumping conspiracy
The kids' shoe drive will run for the entire month of May.
Kidz Image teams up with Rock House Kids for shoe drive
Eastbound traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a devastating crash on I-39 near...
Eastbound traffic is at a standstill Wednesday after a devastating crash on I-39 near Perryville Ro