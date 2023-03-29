Jersey Mike’s supports Northern Illinois YWCA with ‘Day of Giving’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Jersey Mike’s in Rockford and Machesney Park give back to the stateline in a different way, by donating money from its sales to the YWCA Literacy Council.

The donation is part of the food chains “Day of Giving” campaign.

“ We want to address the communities needs and help them out we don’t want to go on a national scale that we might not see in town“ said Jersey Mike’s Rockford and Machesney Park owner Mark Michalack.

Jersey Mike’s raised more than $20 million dollars in 2022, right now it raises more than $30,000.

Michalack also said “We pride ourselves on making a difference in people’s lives and giving back to the community and today proof of that.”

