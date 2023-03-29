IceHogs gear up for three-day, three-game stretch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff push ramps up this weekend for the IceHogs with nine games remaining in the regular season. For the first time this season, Rockford will have three games in a three-day stretch as they face Laval, Chicago, and Grand Rapids.

As the team chips away at magic number 13 to clinch a playoff spot, the team understands that they need to take advantage of each opportunity to not only reach the playoffs but to climb the standings.

“It sounds easy to pace yourself and you got other guys on the other side trying to kill you, it’s tough to do that so I think it’s going as hard as you can and whatever your 100% is that night it’s what you give if it’s doing something a little different in your game just maybe keeping it more simple then when it gets down to the later parts of the weekend even if it’s a one-nothing overtime win we’ll take something like that too,” IceHogs winger Buddy Robinson said.

“It’s more about us at this time of the year for sure,” IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen said. “And more about us playing our way of hockey, down the stretch that’s going to be important for us to kind of play to our identity and believe in what we’re doing and I think the guys are doing it here lately.”

