Freeport police chief Matt Summers headed to Pecatonica

Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers is retiring in mid-April to become police chief in Pecatonica.

Summers served the department for 28 years and was promoted to chief in 2019.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Chief these past five and a half years,” Randy Bukas, Freeport city manager says. “He’s been a team leader, not only in the police department but within the city staff. His innovations brought us License Plate Readers, ShotSpotter, and Tip411. He will be missed, but we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Summers’ successor will be appointed after a new city manager is hired, pending Bukas’ retirement June 30. A spokesperson for the city says an interim chief may be appointed from a pool of retired police chiefs depending on when a new city manager is brought on board.

“It has truly been an honor to work with both past and present officers of the Freeport Police Department,” Summers said. “It has equally been an honor to work for and be supported by the citizens of Freeport.”

Summers graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and the FBI National Academy. He’s served on the Freeport detective bureau and emergency response team, and also served as lieutenant and deputy chief with the department.

