Family members host a vigil for Byron woman electrocuted in house fire

The community gathers in front of McFarland's home for a vigil
By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members light a candle recognizing Marly McFarland’s bravery and generosity. They say her actions trying to help her neighbors escape a fire are a true testament to her character.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back, just a warm-hearted and absolutely incredible mother. My mom became super close with the family. She became a part of the family and they’re just all-around good people,” said family friend Sally Palen.

Early Saturday morning, Marly noticed her next-door neighbor’s home was on fire. She ran outside to help, but first responders say she came in contact with a live power line that shocked her to death. She leaves behind five kids, including a baby born just a few months ago.

“It’s been a very long weekend and it’s been a lot of tears and reflection on life and tonight is about remembering Marly,” said family friend Pete Rosa.

If you would like to support the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe or sign up as a volunteer to help with meals for McFarland’s five kids.

