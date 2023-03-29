Entrepreneur shares success story with Rockford University students

A self-entrepreneur who has worked for some of the world’s biggest companies like Amazon and Snapchat talk with students about being successful.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An entrepreneur who has worked for some of the world’s biggest companies like Amazon and Snapchat visits Rockford University to talk with students about his path to success.

John Imah shared his journey to success with students from three different classes at Rockford University Tuesday afternoon. This is also part of the forum series at the university. Imah also gave a presentation called “Aspire to Inspire Before you Expire”, a motto he lives by to influence someone to fulfill their dreams.

“I hope to inspire people. When I was growing up there weren’t many people I could look up to who was my age and who looked like me. As I do this, I hope people can take away the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my past,” says Imah.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist
State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder

Latest News

March 29 birthdays
March 29 birthdays
Shooting in Rockford injures young girl
Photo of a strain
Candida auris infecting hospital patients while doctors say public is safe
The community gathers in front of McFarland's home for a vigil
Family members host a vigil for Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
Larson lived on the ice when he wasn’t working. He grew up playing hockey at the park district...
Scholarship fund honors life, legacy of Eric Larson