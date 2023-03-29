Blackhawks, F Brett Seney agree to terms on one-year deal

The new deal will keep Seney with the Hawks through the 2023-24 season
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s 2023 all-stars will remain with the Blackhawks organization as forward Brett Seney signed a one-year, $775,000 two-way contract.

With Seney’s signing, all three of Rockford’s AHL all-stars (Reichel, Gust) this season will be under contract in 2023-24. Reichel’s three-year contract will end after the 2023-24 season and Gust signed a two-year deal with the Hawks in February that will keep him under contract until the end of 2023-24.

The 27-year-old inks a one-year deal after racking up 48 points (19 G, 22 A) in 50 games with the Hogs this season. The former Merrimack College standout also made his Blackhawks debut in January and scored one goal in seven games with the squad.

