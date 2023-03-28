Two juveniles arrested, suspected of assaulting man with disabilities

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police in Beloit arrest two juveniles Monday who they say assaulted another man with mental disabilities.

The arrest was the result of multiple residents in Beloit sending a video of the incident to police. Officials say the victim and suspects are well known to each other. The suspects are also known by Beloit police.

The two suspects face assault charges. The identities of the suspects are unknown at this time.

