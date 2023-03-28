Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend
The couple met at a roller rink in 1951 and married in 1953.
Freeport couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
9 nominated for RSO Outstanding Music Educator Award
9 nominated for RSO Outstanding Music Educator Award