Official: 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.(MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA VERZA
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The couple met at a roller rink in 1951 and married in 1953.
Freeport couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend

Latest News

Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan