Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More charges are issued Monday in a 2022 suspected DUI crash that killed a 43-year-old bicyclist.

Todd Norton, 52, now faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death.

Bernard Sawtelle was riding his bike November 30, 2022 when Norton allegedly crashed his truck on the 800 block of Brooke Road in Rockford, pinning Sawtelle underneath.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Norton is being held at the Winnebago County jail on a $40,000 bond and is due back in court on April 27.

