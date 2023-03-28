Murder charges added in 2022 fatal crash with bicyclist

Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of...
Norton faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More charges are issued Monday in a 2022 suspected DUI crash that killed a 43-year-old bicyclist.

Todd Norton, 52, now faces first-degree murder and reckless homicide on top of his previous four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death.

Bernard Sawtelle was riding his bike November 30, 2022 when Norton allegedly crashed his truck on the 800 block of Brooke Road in Rockford, pinning Sawtelle underneath.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Norton is being held at the Winnebago County jail on a $40,000 bond and is due back in court on April 27.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies trying to save neighbors from fire
Family grieves Byron woman electrocuted in house fire
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend
The couple met at a roller rink in 1951 and married in 1953.
Freeport couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Latest News

State to hold surplus acution
Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on East Rockton Road.
No charges filed in 2022 Rockton police involved shooting
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Guns 'N Hoses Hockey Match
Paw Patrol Live Preview