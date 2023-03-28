Illinois unclaimed property to be auctioned online

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - From Elvis memorabilia and comic books to gold coins, there’s something for everyone in this upcoming event.

More than 500 unclaimed property items will be available to the highest bidder Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7 through the Illinois State Treasurer’s office. Items considered for auction are surrendered to the office after remaining untouched and unclaimed for several years.

Auction items can be previewed at ibid.illinois.gov/ under the tab labeled “Storefronts.” From there, scroll down the page and click the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction link, then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”

Those interested must register with iBid to participate.

