Illinois State Police remember trooper Brooke Jones-Story

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A District 16 Illinois State trooper is remembered Tuesday on the four-year anniversary of her end of watch.

Brooke Jones-Story was hit and killed on March 28, 2019, while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 20 in Freeport.

ISP shared on its social media page Tuesday about Story’s 12-year service with the department and the U.S. 20 overpass dedicated in her name.

“When Brooke wasn’t working, she could be found working with rescue animals on her farm, cheering for the Cubs, working out with her CrossFit family, and watching all the Disney movies she could find,” her family said in 2019. “This is a woman who embraced life and loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.”

57-year-old Craig Dittmar, of Stockton, was sentenced to six months in prison for reckless homicide and violating Scott’s Law in Jones-Story’s death.

