Eventful week taking shape in the Stateline
Wild temperature swings, snow, severe weather all in the cards
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline had a chance to regain its collective breath Monday after an extremely wacky weekend of weather. Though temperatures fell short of reaching 50° here for the fourth straight day, the return of sunshine and light winds more than sufficed.
A second consecutive tranquil day is ahead of us Tuesday, though it’s possible we may have low clouds and fog around as it gets underway. Both should burn off in rather short order, allowing sunshine to go back to work for the latter half of the day. Essentially, Tuesday looks to be close to a carbon copy of Monday, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 40s.
A cold front will begin its approach Tuesday night, and come Wednesday morning, snow chances return to the area. It’ll be a quick shot of snow, lasting no more than two to three hours, but it may come with just enough bursts to bring minor accumulations to the region. At worst, some spots may pick up a slushy inch, while most areas pick up far less. Sunshine is to return for the afternoon, though the bigger story will be gusty northwesterly breezes that will keep temperatures from getting out of the 30s at any point during the day.
Thursday, the arrow points upward in a big way, at least in terms of our temperatures. For the first time in nearly a week, we’ll be positioned to return to the 50s. However, it’s also looking increasingly likely that rain will fall for at least part of the day, especially late in the day and on Thursday night. An initial round of rain is to lift through the area during the afternoon and evening hours, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out.
As we turn warmer and infuse more moisture into the atmosphere Thursday evening and overnight, there’ll be an ever present risk for a few showers or thunderstorms. These, though, will be more scattered in nature.
Friday’s to see significant warming continue. In fact, it’s extremely likely we see our first 60s on that day, and some areas may even take a run at 70°. Unfortunately, as a dynamic area of low pressure approaches from the west along with a cold front, the chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise. And with a warmer, more humid airmass in place, there’ll be more energy available as well. All of this adds up to a high likelihood of heavy rainfall and a very realistic possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms either here or nearby.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has already boldly placed a large section of the country, including the Stateline, under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday and Friday night, noting there being a 30% chance of severe weather somewhere inside the brown shaded area below. You may be thinking that a 30% risk is no big deal, when in reality the opposite is true.
It’s quite rare for the SPC to put out a 30% risk even two days out, as they tend to be more conservative in the days leading up to a potential event. For them to place such “high” chances this far out is remarkably rare. Also keep in mind, we’re dealing with a risk assessment that ranges from Level 1 to 5, and four days out, we’re already at Level 3. Oftentimes, in such cases, you see an upgrade to Level 4 or even Level 5 as the event draws closer. While that’s not a slam dunk to occur here by any means, we also, by any means, shouldn’t shut the door on that being a possibility.
The moral of the story: keep a close eye on the forecast for Friday. There are plenty of details still to be worked out, and it’s far too early to panic. Our goal at this time is to make sure you’re aware of the potential for dangerous weather at some point on that day. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.