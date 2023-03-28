Eventful week taking shape in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline had a chance to regain its collective breath Monday after an extremely wacky weekend of weather. Though temperatures fell short of reaching 50° here for the fourth straight day, the return of sunshine and light winds more than sufficed.

A second consecutive tranquil day is ahead of us Tuesday, though it’s possible we may have low clouds and fog around as it gets underway. Both should burn off in rather short order, allowing sunshine to go back to work for the latter half of the day. Essentially, Tuesday looks to be close to a carbon copy of Monday, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 40s.

Clouds are to be around early Tuesday, and fog's possible as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to linger through about midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine is to emerge later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will begin its approach Tuesday night, and come Wednesday morning, snow chances return to the area. It’ll be a quick shot of snow, lasting no more than two to three hours, but it may come with just enough bursts to bring minor accumulations to the region. At worst, some spots may pick up a slushy inch, while most areas pick up far less. Sunshine is to return for the afternoon, though the bigger story will be gusty northwesterly breezes that will keep temperatures from getting out of the 30s at any point during the day.

A cold front is to bring chances for snow to the area Wednesday morning, then sunshine and much colder temperatures follow in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday, the arrow points upward in a big way, at least in terms of our temperatures. For the first time in nearly a week, we’ll be positioned to return to the 50s. However, it’s also looking increasingly likely that rain will fall for at least part of the day, especially late in the day and on Thursday night. An initial round of rain is to lift through the area during the afternoon and evening hours, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we turn warmer and infuse more moisture into the atmosphere Thursday evening and overnight, there’ll be an ever present risk for a few showers or thunderstorms. These, though, will be more scattered in nature.

Activity is to become more scattered overnight, but a shower or storm is possible at any point in time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to see significant warming continue. In fact, it’s extremely likely we see our first 60s on that day, and some areas may even take a run at 70°. Unfortunately, as a dynamic area of low pressure approaches from the west along with a cold front, the chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise. And with a warmer, more humid airmass in place, there’ll be more energy available as well. All of this adds up to a high likelihood of heavy rainfall and a very realistic possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms either here or nearby.

More widespread activity is likely late Friday into Friday evening, with a heavy rain threat emerging as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has already boldly placed a large section of the country, including the Stateline, under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday and Friday night, noting there being a 30% chance of severe weather somewhere inside the brown shaded area below. You may be thinking that a 30% risk is no big deal, when in reality the opposite is true.

It’s quite rare for the SPC to put out a 30% risk even two days out, as they tend to be more conservative in the days leading up to a potential event. For them to place such “high” chances this far out is remarkably rare. Also keep in mind, we’re dealing with a risk assessment that ranges from Level 1 to 5, and four days out, we’re already at Level 3. Oftentimes, in such cases, you see an upgrade to Level 4 or even Level 5 as the event draws closer. While that’s not a slam dunk to occur here by any means, we also, by any means, shouldn’t shut the door on that being a possibility.

The Storm Prediction Center has already put us in a 30% risk area for severe weather Friday. It's very rare for them to be this aggressive this early on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The moral of the story: keep a close eye on the forecast for Friday. There are plenty of details still to be worked out, and it’s far too early to panic. Our goal at this time is to make sure you’re aware of the potential for dangerous weather at some point on that day. Stay tuned.

