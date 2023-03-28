9 nominated for RSO Outstanding Music Educator Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford school music programs rally behind their teachers this month for their dedication to students and the community.

Nine music educators are in the running for the 2023 Outstanding Music Educator Award, sponsored by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO).

Elementary and secondary teachers from public and private school programs in Rockford were nominated for their outstanding work, and two winners will be announced at the upcoming RSO concert on April 29.

Congratulations to Margaret Brandon of Brookview Elementary; Jennifer Loomis of Marshall Elementary; Jennifer Sanderson of Ledgewood and Stone Creek schools; Amy Caulk of East High School Band; Kyle Cauthorn of Rockford Christian Middle School Band; John Gelasi of Stillman Valley High School Band; Natalie Haas of Byron High School Band; Mark Miller of Belvidere High School Choir; and Linda Smith of Keith Country Day School Choir.

Read more about each music teacher and why they were nominated at the RSO webpage https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/music-educator-award.

Tickets are on sale for the RSO April concert and are available online at rockfordsymphony.com, by phone at 815-965-0049, or by visiting the RSO offices, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.