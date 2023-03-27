Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two shootings are under investigation after a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend in Freeport.

Detectives say the first shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street, and during the investigation, found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in the area of Spring Street and Galena Avenue.

The boy was rushed to FHN for treatment and later transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care.

Officers responded to a similar call early Sunday morning at a residence on Stephenson Circle. There, a 19-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds, taken to FHN for treatment then transferred to another facility for continued care.

Investigators believe both shooting victims were targeted, although it is unknown if the shootings are related.

Freeport police encourage anyone with information about these shootings to text FREEPORTPD along with their tip to 847411.

