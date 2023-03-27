Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder

Convicted
Convicted(MGN online)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday.

Harry Lawson, Jr., of Rockford, is one of two men convicted in the 2020 murder of Steven Delorme.

Lawson and co-defendant Dylan Myers were tried after Delorme was found badly beaten and left for dead off 20th Avenue in Rockford.

Prosecutors showed that on March 25, 2020 Lawson and Myers were involved in the battery before abandoning Delorme by dropping his body from a minivan.

Delorme was rushed to a nearby hospital, where healthcare staff found he had been sodomized with an object, possibly a broomstick or plunger.

He died 10 weeks later from his injuries.

Myers was found guilty July 7, 2022 and is set for sentencing on May 19. Lawson is due back in court on May 26 for sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the event
Rockford boutique invites community members to sip and shop
The couple met at a roller rink in 1951 and married in 1953.
Freeport couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say
Car crash
Loves Park woman wanted after McHenry Co. crash

Latest News

Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Two Freeport shooting victims believe to be targeted over the weekend
Gas prices
Gas prices forecasted to slightly dip then spike
Pet of the Week: Banjo
Pet of the Week: Banjo
Nature at the Confluence
Nature at the Confluence