Second man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday.

Harry Lawson, Jr., of Rockford, is one of two men convicted in the 2020 murder of Steven Delorme.

Lawson and co-defendant Dylan Myers were tried after Delorme was found badly beaten and left for dead off 20th Avenue in Rockford.

Prosecutors showed that on March 25, 2020 Lawson and Myers were involved in the battery before abandoning Delorme by dropping his body from a minivan.

Delorme was rushed to a nearby hospital, where healthcare staff found he had been sodomized with an object, possibly a broomstick or plunger.

He died 10 weeks later from his injuries.

Myers was found guilty July 7, 2022 and is set for sentencing on May 19. Lawson is due back in court on May 26 for sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.