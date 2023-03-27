Road work to begin on N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use N. Alpine near Burden Road in Machesney Park should expect delays this week as road work begins.

The westbound lane in the 9900 block of Alpine Road will close Tuesday, March 28 for utility improvements.

Drivers should avoid the area or use alternative routes.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic. All lanes are expected to reopen Wednesday, March 29.

