Oregon High School hosts 71st annual antiques show

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School hosts the weekend long antiques and vintage show sponsored by the Oregon woman’s club.

44 vendors took part in the 71st annual event and they have something for every antique lover with quality items from the early 1800s through the retro and vintage eras of the 1970″s.

“It’s kind of an adventure. We’re like deep sea divers trying to find cool stuff. But we don’t go in water instead we go into houses and basements and barns and just try to find stuff that people really don’t think is too cool,” says Hampshire Antique Shop owners Jim Keating and Jim Hodge.

